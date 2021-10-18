Green 19 podcast: Aaron Rodgers won't give up ownership of Chicago Bears

At the end of his game-clinching touchdown, QB Aaron Rodgers declared to the Soldier Field crowd, "I still own you." As far as co-hosts Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood are concerned it's hard to disagree. They sift through the good, the bad and the still to be determined after the Packers' 24-14 victory.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.