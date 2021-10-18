PACKERS

Aaron Rodgers owns the Chicago Bears but doesn't own the highest Green Bay Packers fan ratings from Sunday's game

Larry Gallup
Packers News
Aaron Rodgers might own the Chicago Bearsdoes own the Chicago Bears? — but the Green Bay Packers' running backs own the highest average score in our fan ratings after Sunday's 24-14 victory.

Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon totaled 135 rushing yards and a 5.6-yard average — with Jones adding four catches, one for a touchdown. That merited the running backs a 4.3 score on a one-to-five scale from about 600 voters.

Rodgers was right behind them, though, with a 4.2 score after he completed 17 of 23 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Rodgers also ran for a touchdown.

Fans generally approved of the coaches' performance, giving them a 3.8 rating.

The receivers, led by Davante Adams' four catches for 89 yards, got a 3.7 rating. So did the defensive linemen, with Kenny Clark getting two sacks and Dean Lowry another.

Interestingly, the offensive linemen — with Elgton Jenkins returning to the lineup — got a 3.4 rating despite opening up holes for the running backs. Giving up three sacks could be a factor.

The linebackers also got a 3.4 rating, with the defensive backs scoring a 3.2 while missing starting cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King.

Again, the fans weren't particularly impressed with special teams, as they balanced Corey Bojorquez's 82-yard punt with a 27.5-yard average allowed on four kick returns. That led to a 3.0 rating, the lowest of any position group.

If you'd still like to vote in the ratings, you can here:

Contact Larry Gallup at (920) 996-7216 or lgallup@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @LarryGallup.

