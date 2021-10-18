Aaron Rodgers owns the Chicago Bears but doesn't own the highest Green Bay Packers fan ratings from Sunday's game

Aaron Rodgers might own the Chicago Bears — does own the Chicago Bears? — but the Green Bay Packers' running backs own the highest average score in our fan ratings after Sunday's 24-14 victory.

Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon totaled 135 rushing yards and a 5.6-yard average — with Jones adding four catches, one for a touchdown. That merited the running backs a 4.3 score on a one-to-five scale from about 600 voters.

Rodgers was right behind them, though, with a 4.2 score after he completed 17 of 23 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Rodgers also ran for a touchdown.

Fans generally approved of the coaches' performance, giving them a 3.8 rating.

The receivers, led by Davante Adams' four catches for 89 yards, got a 3.7 rating. So did the defensive linemen, with Kenny Clark getting two sacks and Dean Lowry another.

Interestingly, the offensive linemen — with Elgton Jenkins returning to the lineup — got a 3.4 rating despite opening up holes for the running backs. Giving up three sacks could be a factor.

The linebackers also got a 3.4 rating, with the defensive backs scoring a 3.2 while missing starting cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King.

Again, the fans weren't particularly impressed with special teams, as they balanced Corey Bojorquez's 82-yard punt with a 27.5-yard average allowed on four kick returns. That led to a 3.0 rating, the lowest of any position group.

