Packers safety Darnell Savage returns to practice after suffering concussion

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers are still not out of the woods with injuries in their secondary, but they have taken a step or two toward better health.

On Thursday, safety Darnell Savage practiced for the first time since suffering a concussion Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Though he still has several other steps of the NFL’s concussion protocol to clear, the fact he was on the field with pads on is an indicator that he has a shot at playing Sunday against Washington.

On Wednesday, cornerback Kevin King, who injured his shoulder against Cincinnati in Week 5, returned to practice. He was listed on the Packers’ injury report as a limited participant on both Wednesday and Thursday.

If the Packers can get Savage and King back, they will be close to full strength. Starting cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) is on injured reserve and is eligible to return next Thursday night against Arizona, although that remains in doubt given the severity of his injury.

RELATED: Four things to know about new Packers edge rusher Whitney Mercilus

RELATED: Whitney Mercilus would give injury-depleted Packers a pass-rushing boost

RELATED: Silverstein: Bears never stood a chance against Rodgers, Packers

The Packers managed without both Savage and King against the Bears, plugging Henry Black in at safety and Isaac Yiadom and then Rasul Douglas at cornerback. Yiadom was pulled after one series and Douglas played solidly in his place the rest of the game.

The return of King would allow defensive coordinator Joe Barry to play King and rookie Eric Stokes outside and veteran Chandon Sullivan in the slot. Those are the team’s three best corners behind Alexander.

RELATED: Dougherty: Packers' defense to face much tougher challenges ahead

RELATED: Packers' running back tandem 'got shifty' on Bears' vaunted defense

RELATED: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers with message for Bears: 'I still own you