Green 19 podcast: Packers leaving door open for veteran additions like pass rusher Whitney Mercilus

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst keeps diving into the veteran free agent pool to fill injury voids and the latest, former Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus. Co-hosts Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood assess the latest signing as well as preview the team's meeting with the Washington Football Team.

