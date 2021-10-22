How to watch the Green Bay Packers' game against Washington on Sunday
TEAMS: Green Bay Packers (5-1) vs. Washington Football Team (2-4).
WHEN: Noon Sunday.
WHERE: Lambeau Field.
TV: Fox with Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Pam Oliver (reporter).
RADIO: AM-620 in Milwaukee, FM-101.1 in Green Bay; Packers Radio Network.
SERIES: Packers lead 21-16-1
LINE: Packers by 7½.
WEATHER: Partly cloudy, high of 53.
SURFACE: SIS Grass.
COACHES: Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur (33-9) vs. Washington's Ron Rivera (88-81).
