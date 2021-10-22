PACKERS

How to watch the Green Bay Packers' game against Washington on Sunday

Packers News
View Comments

TEAMS: Green Bay Packers (5-1) vs. Washington Football Team (2-4).

WHEN: Noon Sunday.

WHERE: Lambeau Field.

TV: Fox with Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Pam Oliver (reporter).   

RADIO: AM-620 in Milwaukee, FM-101.1 in Green Bay; Packers Radio Network.

SERIES: Packers lead 21-16-1

LINE: Packers by 7½.

WEATHER: Partly cloudy, high of 53.

SURFACE: SIS Grass.

COACHES: Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur (33-9) vs. Washington's Ron Rivera (88-81).

NFL Live scoreboard, box scores

ROSTERS, STATSPackers | Washington

View Comments