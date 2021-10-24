PACKERS

Green 19 podcast: Packers survive the day, face a short week to prepare for unbeaten Arizona Cardinals

Tom Silverstein
Packers News
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Winners of six straight following a 24-10 victory over Washington, the Packers prepare to hit the road for a Thursday night game against Arizona. Co-hosts Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood sort through the ups and downs of the Washington game and try to figure out if the Packers are ready for the unbeaten Cardinals.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

