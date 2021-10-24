Green 19 podcast: Packers survive the day, face a short week to prepare for unbeaten Arizona Cardinals

Winners of six straight following a 24-10 victory over Washington, the Packers prepare to hit the road for a Thursday night game against Arizona. Co-hosts Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood sort through the ups and downs of the Washington game and try to figure out if the Packers are ready for the unbeaten Cardinals.

