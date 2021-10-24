Packers will face Washington without OLB Preston Smith and cornerback Kevin King

GREEN BAY - For the first time in his seven-year career, Preston Smith will miss a game.

The Green Bay Packers outside linebacker is inactive for Sunday's game against Washington at Lambeau Field. Smith dropped out early in last week's game at Chicago with an oblique injury. His streak of consecutive regular-season games played will end at 102.

Smith did everything he could to play against the team that originally selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft. After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, Smith suited up Friday. He was listed as questionable with the injury, but with a short-week trip to the undefeated Arizona Cardinals upcoming, the Packers chose to keep him inactive.

It's possible the short week enticed the Packers to be similarly cautious with cornerback Kevin King. After practicing all week, King is inactive because of a shoulder injury. It will be his second straight game inactive after injuring his shoulder at Cincinnati two weeks ago. With Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green upcoming Thursday night, King could benefit from the extra rest.

Safety Darnell Savage cleared concussion protocol and is active. Savage, like Smith and King, was listed questionable on Friday's injury report. He did not practice Wednesday but was limited Thursday and Friday.

Joining Smith and King on the Packers' inactive list are safety Vernon Scott, tackle Dennis Kelly and defensive lineman Jack Heflin.

Washington will be without three starters against the Packers: cornerback William Jackson, guard Brandon Scherff and tackle Sam Cosmi. Also, former Packers tight end Jace Sternberger is inactive.