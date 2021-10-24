Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says staying in a hotel the night before home games is an 'antiquated' rule

Aaron Rodgers had an efficient day Sunday in leading the Green Bay Packers past the Washington Football Team, 24-10, and to their sixth straight win.

But he did so with what he described as "a stiff back." A good night's sleep Saturday night in his own bed might have helped the 37-year-old quarterback with that back.

That didn't happen because of what Rodgers calls an "antiquated" NFL rule.

Even when the Packers play home games, the team stays in a hotel the night before.

During Sunday's news conference after Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes with three touchdowns, a 127.6 rating as well as a couple runs, he expressed his frustration on the matter.

"The most important night of sleep we stay in a hotel," Rodgers said. "I don't want to blame it on the hotel, it's a nice hotel but my bed at the house that I sleep in every other night of my time here in Green Bay would probably be a little bit of a better option, I think.

"That's just my opinion."

More:Nine takeaways from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' candid comments at the start of training camp

Last week:Aaron Rodgers tells Chicago Bears fans 'I still own you' after key touchdown

Contact Christopher Kuhagen at (262) 446-6634 or christopher.kuhagen@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ckuhagen and our newsroom Instagram accounts at MyCommunityNow and Lake Country Now.