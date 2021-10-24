The Packers are wearing a throwback 1950s uniform vs. Washington. Here's how Twitter reacted to the jerseys.

Throwback sports uniforms always generate a strong reaction and today was no different as the Packers went back to the 1950s with their jersey today against the Washington Football Team.

The jerseys are called the 50s Classic Uniform so it's not an official throwback and there were some changes from those 1950s jerseys.

The Packers, with an all yellow helmet, went with an all green look. They have a darker green jersey compared to the 1950s Kelly green uniform and the striped socks and yellow pants were replaced with green pants with a yellow stripe along the sides. Even the facemask had a different color.

The uniforms will be worn one game a year for the next five years.

Here's some of the reaction around social media about the Packers' classic uniform.

Look good, play good.

Packers fans from Turkey took notice of the uniforms.

Some also noticed the change from the green facemask. And they liked what they saw.

Even some non-Packers fans acknowledge the uniforms are pretty great.

He would make just one change.

She doesn't understand the hate.

But there is, including one of our own beat reporters.

Ouch.

This local radio host says why mess with what works.

One person said it resembled the University of Oregon's uniforms, though it's pretty tough to keep up with all of the Ducks' uniform changes over the years.

Though it appears you can convert some fans.

