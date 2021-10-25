In a messy game, one area of the Green Bay Packers' play stood out in our fan ratings

If you wanted to, you wouldn't have to look too hard to find concerns in the Green Bay Packers' 24-10 victory over Washington on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

A stymied running attack — or was it a lack of commitment to the running game? A defense that allowed 195 rushing yards, including 95 by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, and 430 total yards. A blocked field goal.

Yeah, there were issues.

But, for the 1,200 or so voters in our postgame fan ratings, the passing game was the day's standout. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers got the highest average score, 4.1 on a one-to-five scale, and his receivers were close behind, at 4.0.

Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns — to not only favorite target Davante Adams but to Allen Lazard and Robert Tonyan, too.

Most other position groups got higher than a 3.0 average score. Fans generally like the coaches' moves, giving them a 3.5. The defense, along with the negatives, got four sacks, two turnovers and four red-zone stops. That earned a 3.4 rating for the defensive line and linebackers, and a 3.3 for the defensive backs.

The special teams were next at 3.0, and the worst ratings reflected the running woes — 2.9 for the offensive linemen and 2.8 for the running backs.

If you'd still like to vote in the ratings, you can here:

