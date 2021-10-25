Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams, defensive coordinator Joe Barry test positive for COVID-19, will likely miss Arizona game

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers’ short week just got a lot more difficult.

With just three days to prepare for a Thursday night game at the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals, the Packers learned that wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive coordinator Joe Barry likely won’t be attending the game because of COVID-19-related issues.

About six hours after news of Barry testing positive emerged, the Packers announced that Adams was being played on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Adams has said publicly that he has been vaccinated and since vaccinated players aren't quarantined if they have been deemed a "close contact" the only way for him to land on the list is to test positive.

Those who test positive can return to action after passing two consecutive tests 24 hours apart provided they have no symptoms. Based on previous cases with the Packers and the NFL, it seems unlikely that either Adams or Barry will be available Thursday night.

Speaking before the Adams news was released, LaFleur said he would be preparing not to have Barry.

"He is vaccinated, so if he gets two consecutive tests, two days in a row where he tests negative, the yeah, that is a possibility," LaFleur said. "But I'm not going to hold my breath on that."

He undoubtedly would have said the same for Adams. The Packers have had two players land on the COVID-19 list during the regular season -- nose tackle Tyler Lancaster and receiver Malik Taylor. Lancaster went on the list Sept. 28 and returned Oct. 9. Taylor went on the list Oct. 15 and is still on it.

Losing Adams would be a huge blow for the 6-1 Packers, who are riding a six-game winning streak heading into their toughest game of the season.

Adams ranks tied for second in the NFL with 52 receptions, third in receiving yards with 744 and second in receiving first downs. He has accounted for one-third of the team's receptions this year and was on pace for the best season of his career.

Adams might not be the last player the Packers send to the COVID-19 list.

The Packers have won games without Adams in the past, but 45% of the team's receiving yards belong to him and no other receiver on the roster would be considered a No. 1 on any other team.

LaFleur said No. 2 receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was getting closer to returning from injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, but he has not practiced in a month and LaFleur is only conducting two walk-throughs Thursday.

The coaches could have him run routes against practice squad receivers, however, if they were serious about getting him ready to play.

"Yeah, absolutely," LaFleur said when asked if there was a chance Valdes-Scantling could return. "There's hope for that. But we'll see. I know, he's out there running today. And we'll see how he's feeling come tomorrow."

It's possible LaFleur was sounding overly optimistic to make the Cardinals prepare for him and if Valdes-Scantling does return, it's questionable how effective he can be after missing a month of games and practices.

The Packers only have a handful of players who are not vaccinated, but if any of those were deemed close contacts to either Barry or Adams, they would be quarantined for a minimum of five days even if they test negative.

LaFleur said in his afternoon news conference Monday, before Adams was added to the COVID-19 list, that they were awaiting more information on possible positive tests. Players who are vaccinated get tested once a week and players who aren't vaccinated get tested every day.

However, LaFleur said the NFL had placed the Packers in "advanced protocol", which means the coaches were meeting virtually and that when the players return to work Tuesday, they will be required to wear masks and social distance.

Everyone in the organization will be tested daily as long as they are in the protocol.

Sources have said the entire Packers coaching staff is vaccinated, which means Barry won’t have to sit out the mandatory 10 days for those who aren’t vaccinated. He can return when he tests negative twice in a 24-hour period.

It’s unlikely that would happen before the Packers play the Cardinals.

Barry will be able to take part in planning for the game through video conferencing and given that LaFleur only has walk-through type practices planned for this week, he won’t miss much on-field time.

However, LaFleur will have to appoint someone to call plays Thursday night.

The most logical person is passing game coordinator Jerry Gray, who was a defensive coordinator with Buffalo (2001-05) and Tennessee (2011-13) and has plenty of experience calling plays. Gray was one of the coaches LaFleur interviewed for the coordinator’s position before hiring Barry this past offseason.

Barry is the second Packers assistant coach to test positive this year, joining defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, who missed a week of practice and the Detroit game in Week 2. The Packers have had two players — nose tackle Tyler Lancaster and receiver Malik Taylor — test positive during the regular season.

Lancaster has since returned and Taylor may return this week.

Also Monday, Chicago Bears coach Mike Nagy announced that he has tested positive for COVID. The Packers played the Bears on Oct. 17 at Soldier Field.