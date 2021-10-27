He did what? Antonio Freeman jokes about returning to help the Packers' depleted receiving corps

It's not exactly a secret that the Green Pay Packers are a little short-handed at the wide receiver position for Thursday night's showdown with the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

All-Pro Davante Adams and fellow wideout Allen Lazard are both on the team's COVID-19 list.

And with Adams accounting for a large percentage of the Packers' overall passing offense, ESPN's Steven A. Smith has already pleaded on ESPN's First Take that the Packers should trade for Cleveland's Odell Beckham Jr.

And that was before Adams was placed on the COVID-19 list.

While it is highly unlikely that the Packers would take on the remainder of Beckham's salary, they're probably looking for some depth for quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the passing game before the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

Apparently, former Packers wide receiver Antonio Freeman, who last played with Green Bay in 2003 and retired in 2007, is ready to dust off his jersey and offer his assistance for a game or two.

Does the NFL have 10-day contracts? The 49-year-old Freeman does have a history of making a play or two in prime-time games.

Get the man on the practice squad.