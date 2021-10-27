Green 19 podcast: Can hard-luck Packers find a way to beat Cardinals without Davante Adams?

Facing the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals on a short week is a big enough challenge for the Green Bay Packers, but doing it without wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard makes winning Thursday night a monumental task. Co-hosts Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood assess what impact COVID-19 has had on the team and whether the Packers have enough pieces left to beat the Cardinals.

