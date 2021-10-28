Aaron Rodgers' facial expression on late roughing the passer touchdown play has the internet on fire with memes

The result was an Aaron Rodgers to Randall Cobb touchdown, putting the Packers up 17-7 at the time.

But on that play, the facial expression after Rodgers took a late hit (yes, it was called a roughing the passer penalty) had the internet on fire.

The image captured on Fox before going to break will no doubt be used as internet memes for some time.

After the Packers pulled out a wild 24-21 road win to improve to 7-1, Rodgers said he saw the picture and simply replied "the internet is undefeated."

Then the Packers quarterback even got in on the fun and posted some of his favorite meme captions on his Instagram story early Friday morning after his post-game news conference.

Here's what others were saying on Twitter.

The image had people thinking Halloween, especially with all eyes on Rodgers' much-anticipated costume this weekend.

Who did it better?

And some couldn't resist bringing it back after that dramatic finish.

