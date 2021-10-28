Linebacker Preston Smith active for Green Bay Packers' game at Arizona Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Green Bay Packers will have some reinforcement Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals, but not much.

Outside linebacker Preston Smith is active four days after his streak of 102 consecutive regular-season games played snapped against Washington. Smith will try to start a new streak after being inactive Sunday because of an oblique injury.

As for additional help, that's it.

Cornerback Kevin King is inactive against the Cardinals. That's not a surprise, considering King was listed as questionable because of a shoulder injury. King, who was a limited practice participant throughout the week, will miss his third straight game.

Inside linebacker Jaylon Smith is inactive. That very much is a surprise, considering he was not listed on the injury report. Smith played 17 snaps against Chicago two weeks ago, his debut with the Packers after the Dallas Cowboys released him earlier this month. He played only 10 snaps against Washington on Sunday.

The Packers were already without receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, both placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive coordinator Joe Barry is also out because of a positive COVID-19 test. Defensive backs coach Jerry Gray will call plays in Barry's place.

Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was not activated from injured reserve, meaning the Packers will be without their top three receivers against the Cardinals. It will be the fifth straight game MVS misses because of a hamstring injury.

The Packers (6-1) activated tight end Dominique Dafney off injured reserve. They also activated receiver Malik Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list, elevated guard Ben Braden from practice squad to active roster for gameday, and elevated receiver Juwann Winfree from the practice squad.

The Cardinals (7-0) will be without star defensive lineman J.J. Watt, who needs shoulder surgery and likely is out for the season. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins is active.