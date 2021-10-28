Robert Tonyan, Kylin Hill and Kingsley Keke injured in Packers-Cardinals game

Already without three wide receivers, the Green Bay Packers weren't exactly in a position for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to lose another pass-catching threat on offense.

But that's exactly what happened Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

Rodgers and tight end Robert Tonyan connected on a 33-yard reception before Tonyan went down clutching his right knee 2:31 with 2:31 left in the third quarter.

Tonyan limped off the field under his own power and went into the medical tent. The Packers announced he was questionable to return.

However, teammate Kylin Hill may not be as fortunate.

The rookie running back fielded a kickoff and returned it to the 9-yard line with 6:19 remaining in the third quarter before being hit directly on the knee by the helmet of Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward. Both players fell to the ground in obvious pain and were carted off the field after a scary collision.

Hill appeared to have a lower body injury while Ward was being evaluated for a neck injury and a concussion.

Packers defensive end Kingsley Keke was also in concussion protocol.