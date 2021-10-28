What to know about Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas

Rasul Douglas sealed Green Bay's victory over Arizona with an interception in the closing seconds. Get to know Douglas here.

How long has Douglas played for the Packers?

He is in his first season.

Has he played for other teams?

Yes. He played for Philadelphia (2017-'19) and Carolina (2020). Since then he was on Las Vegas' and Arizona's practice squad.

Where is Douglas from?

He was born in East Orange, New Jersey. He played college football for Nassau Community College and West Virginia.

What is Douglas known for?

The Eagles selected Douglas in the third round (99th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He finished his rookie season with 25 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 11 passes defended. Douglas made his professional regular season debut against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 17, 2017, and finished with four solo tackles and a pass deflection in the 27-20 loss. The following week, he earned his first career start in place of Ronald Darby and recorded four combined tackles, defended a pass, and made his first career interception by picking off New York Giants' quarterback Eli Manning during a 27-24 victory. Last season in Carolina, Douglas appeared in 14 games with a career-high 11 starts, recording a career-best 62 tackles (50), while adding nine passes defensed (No. 2 on the team).

How tall is Douglas?

He is 6-foot-2 and 209 pounds.

How old is Douglas?

He's 26 years old.