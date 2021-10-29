The Rasul Douglas end-zone interception leads to high scores all around in the Green Bay Packers fan ratings vs. the Arizona Cardinals

One play — Rasul Douglas' late-game, end-zone interception — turned what could have been a heartbreaking loss into a stunning 24-21 victory Thursday night for the Green Bay Packers over the Arizona Cardinals.

The 1,400 or so people who voted in our postgame fan ratings responded by giving six of the nine position groups an average rating of 4.0 or better on a one-to-five scale. None of them got lower than a 3.5.

Had that one play not happened — had the Packers lost at the end of regulation or gone on to lose in overtime — how would the perception of the team's play have changed? And how drastically would all those ratings have changed?

Fortunately for Packers fans, because of Douglas, we didn't have to find out.

The running backs, who got the lowest average score after struggling Sunday against Washington, came away with the highest average score, at 4.7. With the Packers missing their top three wide receivers, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon were called upon to deliver — and they did. Jones had 110 total yards and Dillion had 78 rushing yards.

The offensive line, fittingly, was next at 4.4, along with the coaching staff, which seemingly was credited for its game plan with so many missing players.

The defensive line, which limited Arizona to 74 rushing yards, was next at 4.2. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was statistically competent but excelled beyond his numbers, got a 4.1.

The linebackers and defensive backs fared well, too, at 4.0 and 3.9. The bottom two groups were the special teams, at 3.7, and the receivers, at 3.5, with the latter group having a few missteps due to inexperienced players, along with solid plays.

