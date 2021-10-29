Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan out for the season after tearing ACL against Cardinals

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers will be without one of their most important playmakers for the rest of this season.

Tight end Robert Tonyan tore his ACL in the third quarter of Thursday night’s 24-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals. Tonyan was making a cut upfield at the end of a 33-yard reception from Aaron Rodgers when his leg appeared to buckle. He went down in a heap, and though Tonyan eventually limped off the field on his own, he won’t return until next season.

Tonyan’s agent, Jack Bechta, tweeted out the news Friday afternoon.

