Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID and won't play vs. the Chiefs. Here's how Twitter is reacting to the stunning news.

Green Bay Packers MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID and is unvaccinated, sources confirmed to PackersNews, and will miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game was set to be the first matchup between Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, who are friends and shoot commercials together via State Farm.

Despite previously saying he had been "immunized," Rodgers is unvaccinated, a sourced confirmed, which would mean he would be out a minimum of 10 days. He had just celebrated Halloween with teammates.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the stunning news.

