Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19, will miss Chiefs game

GREEN BAY - The Jordan Love era could start sooner than expected, but perhaps only for a week or two.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week and won't play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday. LaFleur said Love will be his team’s starting quarterback Sunday afternoon, his first career start.

In addition to Rodgers’ positive COVID-19 test, a source confirmed to PackersNews the quarterback is unvaccinated.

According to an NFL Network report, Rodgers received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels and asked the NFL to review his status. The NFL, NFLPA and joint doctors ruled that he was unvaccinated.

Since Rodgers is unvaccinated, he must sit a minimum of 10 days and also test negative twice with 24 hours between tests. This would put his status for the Packers’ game against the Seahawks on Nov. 14 in question as well as the Sunday game against the Chiefs. He also must be asymptomatic.

LaFleur would not confirm whether Rodgers is unvaccinated, saying he will not divulge details of any player or coach’s vaccination status. The coach said he is confident his quarterback, as well as his entire team, has followed the NFL’s protocols for COVID-19 at the team’s Lambeau Field facility.

The Packers learned of Rodgers’ positive test and impending absence from the team around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, LaFleur said. He briefly spoke with Rodgers before addressing the quarterback’s situation with the team.

“It was the first thing we brought up in the team meeting,” LaFleur said. “You’re always going to shoot the team straight and tell them what you expect moving forward.”

LaFleur said he stands by protocols inside the building. He said there are cameras everywhere that are reviewed. LaFleur said the NFL has not reprimanded the Packers over any protocol violations.

“It’s like anything else,” LaFleur said. “You’ve got to make adjustments. It’s not different than in a game when we’re playing Arizona, and you lose a guy like Bobby. You’ve got to make adjustments, and so the way I look at it is it’s another opportunity for somebody else to showcase what they can do. I do think that our team will rally around Jordan, and we’ll give it our best effort. I have a lot of confidence in our process and how we operate around here just in terms of the guys putting in the work, the preparation to go down there and play our best football game against a really good opponent, against one of the best in the league.”

On Aug. 26, Rodgers was asked if he had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Yeah, I've been immunized," he said.

Rodgers went on to explain COVID-19 vaccination is a personal choice, and he does not judge any teammates who are not vaccinated.

“There’s a lot of conversation around it around the league,” Rodgers said, “and a lot of guys who have made statements, owners who’ve made statements. There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys. There’s guys who have been vaccinated and contracted COVID. So it’s an interesting issue. I think we’re going to see it played out the entire season.

"I’m not sure what they’re going to do with the testing schedule. I know talking to JC (Tretter), the (NFL) PA talked about testing every single day for everybody. The league, obviously, shot that down or didn’t want to do that. I don’t know if that was financially incentivized or whatnot. Yeah, it’ll be interesting to see what happens if the protocols change at some point.”

Asked about Rodgers' statement this summer regarding his vaccination status, saying he was "immunized," LaFleur said, "That's a great question for Aaron."

Rodgers reportedly has been following protocols for unvaccinated players at the team's Lambeau Field facility.

This week's matchup with the Chiefs was the most highly anticipated in the NFL because of Rodgers' expected matchup against fellow MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Now the quarterback battle will pit Love against Mahomes. It will give the Packers a prime chance to to see how their 2020 first-round pick plays on a big stage.

"We're going to rally around Jordan Love," LaFleur said.

There is a chance Love could also test positive. If that were to happen, the Packers could be forced to face the Chiefs with a fill-in quarterback such as receiver Randall Cobb. Or they could sign a veteran such as Blake Bortles, who spent time with the team in training camp.

ESPN reported that Bortles was en route to Green Bay and was expected to be signed to the practice squad, from where he could be elevated for Sunday's game.

LaFleur said it will be “all hands on deck” this week against the Chiefs.

“I think everybody has to look at themselves and make sure they’re the best version of them going into the game,” LaFleur said. “There’s no doubt about it. It’s unfortunate when you lose great players. Nobody wants that to happen, but the only way you can get through that is for each individual to be at their best. It’s the collective effort of everybody that gives you a chance to go out there and win a game.”

