Jordan Love is set to make his first NFL start vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Here's what you should know about the Packers' quarterback.

With Aaron Rodgers out after testing positive for COVID, Jordan Love is set to make his first regular-season NFL start of his career Sunday against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the news about Love during his Wednesday news conference.

Here's what you should know about Love.

How long has Jordan Love played for the Packers?

This is his second season.

Has Love played for other teams?

No. The Packers selected him with the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Where is Love from?

He was born in Bakersfield, California, and went to high school at Liberty High School in Bakersfield.

What is Love known for?

The draft selection. The Packers moved up in the draft to select Love, sending shockwaves through the Packers fan base and putting a wedge further between Rodgers and the front office, specifically general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Love was inactive for every game during the 2020 season but moved up to No. 2 on the depth chart this season. He's been active for every contest.

How tall is Love?

6-foot-4

How old is Love?

He's 23 years old.

Who is Love's family?

Love's mom is Anna. His father Orbin died by suicide when Jordan was 14 years old.

The Loves are a blended family, with her oldest Kami and youngest Alexis separated by about a dozen years. In between is her late husband Orbin’s daughter Emily, who is older than Jordan by about seven years. After Love was drafted, PackersNews featured the Love family to get an inside look at who Jordan is as a person beyond the football field.

Other facts about Love

Love is one of the most accomplished players in Utah State football history. He holds career records with 9,003 yards of total offense, 12 career 300-yard passing games and four completions of at least 80 yards.

He ranks second all-time in school history in passing yards, completions and attempts. He also holds eight single-season school records.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2018, Love led the Aggies to an 11-2 record. That year, Love posted a 158.3 passer efficiency with 32 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

His junior year didn't go as well after coaching and roster changes and his own struggles. He threw 17 interceptions that season as Utah State went 7-6.

