Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell comes out of nowhere to earn NFC Player of the Month award

GREEN BAY - When the Green Bay Packers signed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell off the street late last summer, they might have hoped he would boost the middle of their defense, but they surely couldn’t anticipate how much.

He had been a five-year starter with two different teams, no stranger to a significant role in the NFL. But he was also a journeyman, a former fourth-round pick joining his third team in six seasons.

By training camp’s second week, Campbell was still getting reps with the Packers’ second-team defense.

Sometime between then and now, Campbell exploded onto the NFL stage. The veteran was named the NFC‘s defensive player of the month for October, the first time in his career receiving any conference-wide honor.

Campbell had 45 tackles, three for loss, one sack, two quarterback hits, one interception and two defended passes in five games last month. His interception came in overtime at Cincinnati.

"Yeah, Dre has done a heck of a job," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "I think it's also a credit to all other 10 payers around him playing at a really high level, but he's been such an added benefit from not only his play on the field, but what he brings to that room, to the defense, to our football team in the locker room."

On the season, Campbell ranks sixth in the NFL with 76 tackles. He has two interceptions and two forced fumbles. Among the league’s top 10 tacklers, he is the only player with multiple interceptions and forced fumbles.

