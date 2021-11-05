Green 19 podcast: Will Packers quarterback Jordan Love make the most of his first start?

The dust is settling on the Aaron Rodgers COVID-19 story and the focus is turning to Jordan Love's first NFL start. Our new host Kassidy Hill leads a spirited discussion with Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood about all things Packers this week.

Tom Silverstein's latest column:Why Aaron Rodgers has little to fear when NFL probes for protocol violations