Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 9 predictions
SUNDAY
GREEN BAY AT KANSAS CITY
Chiefs by 7½.
Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Packers.
ATLANTA AT NEW ORLEANS
Saints by 6½.
Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Saints.
BUFFALO AT JACKSONVILLE
Bills by 14½.
Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.
CLEVELAND AT CINCINNATI
Bengals by 2½.
Straight up – Browns. Against the spread – Browns.
DENVER AT DALLAS
Cowboys by 9½.
Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.
HOUSTON AT MIAMI
Dolphins by 5½.
Straight up – Dolphins. Against the spread – Dolphins.
LAS VEGAS AT N.Y. GIANTS
Raiders by 3½.
Straight up – Giants. Against the spread – Giants.
MINNESOTA AT BALTIMORE
Ravens by 6½.
Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Vikings.
NEW ENGLAND AT CAROLINA
Patriots by 3½.
Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Patriots.
L.A. CHARGERS AT PHILADELPHIA
Chargers by 1½.
Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.
ARIZONA AT SAN FRANCISCO
49ers by 2½.
Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.
TENNESSEE AT L.A. RAMS
Rams by 7½.
Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.
MONDAY
CHICAGO AT PITTSBURGH
Steelers by 6½.
Straight up – Steelers. Against the spread – Bears.
LAST WEEK (SEASON)
Straight up – 7-8 (79-43). Against the spread – 6-9 (64-58).