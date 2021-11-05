Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 9 predictions

Packers News

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.

SUNDAY

GREEN BAY AT KANSAS CITY

Chiefs by 7½.

Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Packers.

ATLANTA AT NEW ORLEANS

Saints by 6½.

Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Saints.

BUFFALO AT JACKSONVILLE

Bills by 14½.

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.

CLEVELAND AT CINCINNATI

Bengals by 2½.

Straight up – Browns. Against the spread – Browns.

DENVER AT DALLAS

Cowboys by 9½.

Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.

HOUSTON AT MIAMI

Dolphins by 5½.

Straight up – Dolphins. Against the spread – Dolphins.

LAS VEGAS AT N.Y. GIANTS

Raiders by 3½.

Straight up – Giants. Against the spread – Giants.

MINNESOTA AT BALTIMORE

Ravens by 6½.

Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Vikings.

NEW ENGLAND AT CAROLINA

Patriots by 3½.

Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Patriots.

L.A. CHARGERS AT PHILADELPHIA

Chargers by 1½.

Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.

ARIZONA AT SAN FRANCISCO

49ers by 2½.

Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.

TENNESSEE AT L.A. RAMS

Rams by 7½.

Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.

MONDAY

CHICAGO AT PITTSBURGH

Steelers by 6½.

Straight up – Steelers. Against the spread – Bears.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 7-8 (79-43). Against the spread – 6-9 (64-58).