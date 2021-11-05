PACKERS

Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 9 predictions

Packers News
View Comments
Tom Silverstein

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.

SUNDAY

GREEN BAY AT KANSAS CITY

Chiefs by 7½.

Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Packers.

ATLANTA AT NEW ORLEANS

Saints by 6½.

Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Saints.

BUFFALO AT JACKSONVILLE

Bills by 14½.

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.

CLEVELAND AT CINCINNATI

Bengals by 2½.

Straight up – Browns. Against the spread – Browns.

DENVER AT DALLAS

Cowboys by 9½.

Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.

HOUSTON AT MIAMI

Dolphins by 5½.

Straight up – Dolphins. Against the spread – Dolphins.

LAS VEGAS AT N.Y. GIANTS

Raiders by 3½.

Straight up – Giants. Against the spread – Giants.

MINNESOTA AT BALTIMORE

Ravens by 6½.

Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Vikings.

NEW ENGLAND AT CAROLINA

Patriots by 3½.

Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Patriots.

L.A. CHARGERS AT PHILADELPHIA

Chargers by 1½.

Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.

ARIZONA AT SAN FRANCISCO

49ers by 2½.

Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.

TENNESSEE AT L.A. RAMS

Rams by 7½.

Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.

MONDAY

CHICAGO AT PITTSBURGH

Steelers by 6½.

Straight up – Steelers. Against the spread – Bears.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 7-8  (79-43). Against the spread – 6-9 (64-58).

View Comments