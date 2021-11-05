Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers cites 'witch hunt' over COVID-19 news on Pat McAfee show, rips NFL's 'draconian' protocols

In his first remarks since he tested positive for COVID-19, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on the "Pat McAfee Show" Friday that he's been taking monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, zinc and Vitamin-C and "I feel pretty incredible."

The Green Bay Packers quarterback said he had symptoms starting Tuesday and did not feel well as late as Thursday but feels much better as of Friday. In response to the revelation that he's not vaccinated for COVID-19, Rodgers railed against many of the procedures implemented by the NFL for those deemed unvaccinated.

Here's a summary of what he said.

• Rodgers made references to the "woke mob" and a "witch hunt" and believes he's been portrayed negatively and falsely by the media. He opened with, "I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right there, so before my final nail gets put in my cancel-culture casket, I think I'd like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself."

• He refuted the idea that he lied at the late-summer press conference when he said he was immunized. "It wasn't some sort of ruse or lie; it was the truth."

• He said if he'd been asked a follow-up then, he would have explained, "I'm not some sort of anti-vax, flat-earther. I'm somebody who's a critical thinker. You guys know me, I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy, and ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something. Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody."

• Rodgers said he put a lot of time and energy into research and met with medical professionals.

• He said he has an allergy to an ingredient in the mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) vaccines and therefore could not take those vaccines. He said he lost trust in the third widely accepted vaccine, Johnson and Johnson, because of friends who'd had adverse reaction and the mid-April occasion when the J&J shot was briefly pulled from circulation because of clotting issues (it was quickly returned to circulation thereafter).

• Said the "immunization protocol" he found instead could "best protect myself and my teammates" was a long-term protocol that involved multiple months of treatment. "I'm very proud of the research that went into that and the individuals I met with; we felt like it was what was best for me."

• Said the league was fully aware of his choice. He petitioned the league to accept his immunization status under their vaccination protocol. He called the measures in place for unvaccinated NFL players and staff "draconian" and not based on science, but "more based in a shame-based environment to try to get as many guys as vaccinated as possible so that the league looks better to the rest of the world."

• The NFL said no to accepting Rodgers' petition, and he appealed. He gathered more than 500 pages of research, "everything from mask-wearing to the efficacy of the vaccines and duration of antibodies."

• Said he realized he wasn't going to win his appeal when one of the main doctors (incorrectly) stated it was impossible for a vaccinated person to get COVID or spread it.

• "I'm not telling somebody to not get vaccinated or to get vaccinated. If you're scared of COVID or you have comorbidities, then getting vaxxed is probably your best option. But if you have an immunocompromised system or if you have pre-existing conditions, then make the decision that's in your best interest, and that's what I did."

• Rodgers said the "next great chapter" in his life is being a father, and to his knowledge there have been zero long-term studies on sterility or fertility with the vaccines, citing clinical trials that are ongoing through 2023 (Health experts have said there is no link between the vaccine and fertility issues). He said there are still a lot of unknowns with the vaccine, long-term.

• Teammates knew of his status and he didn't hide anything.

• Said wearing a mask at the postgame interview podium did not make sense to him. Noted that all others in the room were wearing masks and vaccinated, therefore wouldn't need to worry about the spread of COVID-19. Mentioned it was the only protocol he felt he didn't follow to a T.

• He felt unvaccinated players are among the safest in the team facility because they test every day and added precautions as prescribed by the NFL. He said he had to get tested at 5 a.m. on noon games, then wait in his car for 30-40 minutes until results came back before entering the facility. "Vaccinated people test and go right in. We had somebody test the other day, a vaccinated person tests, goes in, has breakfast, tests positive. And then, oh ... bummer, he just had breakfast with five people."

• He notes he can't leave the hotel on the road, can't have dinner with teammates even though he tested negative earlier in the morning to even get on the plane. He works out off to the side in the weight room while masked and wears a yellow wristband.

• Said he had symptoms Tuesday night, tested positive Wednesday, didn't feel great Thursday but feels great Friday.

• Talked about Allen Lazard being an unvaccinated close contact last week, forcing him to miss the game in Arizona. "Obviously, they tried to cancel him for that, but they also didn't bring up the fact that he tested negative every single day. Just because he's a close contact and not vaxxed, this is what the league has done. ... You're a close contact, that means you're out for five days. Not based on the science, other than we're just going to keep this propaganda narrative going that unvaccinated people are the most dangerous people in society."

• Rodgers bristled against the idea that, "You're selfish for making a decision that's in the best interest of your body" and doing your own research. He said homeopathy has been around for centuries and the doctors he consulted have been in the field for decades.

• Believes since he is restricted from mingling with unvaccinated players that he contracted the virus from someone who is vaccinated. "That's the majority of people I spend time with. There's been dozens of individuals that work at the facility that are vaxxed and tested positive. So the idea that this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated is a total lie."

• "If the vaccine is so great, then how come people are still getting COVID and spreading COVID and unfortunately dying from COVID? If the vaccine is so safe, then how come the manufacturers of the vaccine have full immunity. So let's just step back and realize this vaccine is revolutionary, the things they are doing. However, we don't know a whole lot about it. And to just say it's a blanket for all that ails you, in my opinion, is wrong and reckless."

• "Personal health decisions in my opinion should be private. And they shouldn't have to be ... through the ringer and over-scrutinized by people who are pushing their own type of propaganda. You want to have a conversation about it? I'm more than happy to have a conversation about it. But body autonomy is a right."

• Said he's consulted with "now-good friend of mine" Joe Rogan, an outspoken vaccine critic and popular podcast host. "I've been doing a lot of the stuff that he recommended in his podcasts and on the phone to me, and I'm going to have the best immunity possible now based on the 2.5-million person study from Israel that people who get COVID and recover have the most robust immunity. I'm thankful for people like Joe stepping up and using their voice, thankful for my medical squad, thankful for all the love and support I've gotten."