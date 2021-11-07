'You lied to everyone.' Fox's Terry Bradshaw rips Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his COVID-19 comments

Aaron Rodgers was hit hard Sunday.

And he wasn't even playing.

The four Pro Football Hall of Famers on the Fox NFL Sunday pregame show lambasted the Green Bay Packers quarterback during the live show from the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Rodgers is sidelined with COVID-19 and went on Pat McAfee's radio show Friday to explain his decision to forego vaccination and rail against the NFL's protocols.

Rodgers had previously said he was "immunized" after he was asked about if he had a COVID-19 vaccination. That and remarks on the McAfee show did not sit well with the Fox crew of Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, Howie Long and Jimmy Johnson.

Bradshaw gave No. 12 the hardest hit.

“I’ll give Aaron Rodgers some advice,” Bradshaw said. “It would have been nice if he had just come to the Naval Academy and learned how to be honest. Learned not to lie. Because that’s what you did, Aaron. You lied to everyone. I understand ‘immunized.’ What you were doing was taking stuff that would keep you from getting COVID-19. You got COVID-19. Ivermectin is a cattle dewormer. Sorry, folks, that’s what it is. We are a divided nation politically. We are a divided nation on the COVID-19, whether or not to take the vaccine. And unfortunately, we’ve got players that pretty much think only about themselves. And I’m extremely disappointed in the actions of Aaron Rodgers.”

The Midshipmen in attendance cheered Bradshaw after that.

Strahan did not like the useage of "immunized."

“In the grand scheme of things, it’s deceptive and it’s wrong,” Strahan said. “And the presentation that he did did not help.”

Strahan added, "There are times to quote MLK (Martin Luther King) and this was not one of them."

Johnson said was “disappointed” by the play on words, and by Rodgers’ “selfish actions.”

Long took issue with the public health risks that Rodgers created.