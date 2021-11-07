Packers lose defensive starters Eric Stokes and Kenny Clark to injury in loss to Kansas City Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers' defense was able to slow down the usually overpowering offensive attack of the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

But the injury bug continued to sting more of Joe Barry's key players in Sunday's 13-7 loss at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Packers lost starting cornerback Eric Stokes before Jordan Love's first start at quarterback even started.

The rookie out of Georgia apparently injured his knee in pregame warmups and never saw the field.

All-Pro Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark went to the locker room in the first half with a back injury.

Prior to losing Clark, the Packers were already thin on the defensive line with Kingsley Keke inactive for Sunday's game with a concussion.

Tyler Lancaster replaced Clark.

Offensive lineman John Runyan also left the game with an illness.