Receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Davante Adams active for Packers against Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - With Aaron Rodgers out, the Green Bay Packers are getting needed reinforcements around Jordan Love.

The Packers will have their top three receivers active Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs after being without receiver Davante Adams (COVID-19), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) and Allen Lazard (COVID-19 close contact) last week at Arizona. While Adams and Lazard only missed one game, it'll be the first time Valdes-Scantling will play since injuring his hamstring Week 3 at the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers' defense will also return cornerback Kevin King, who has missed the past three games because of a shoulder injury.

Defensive lineman Dean Lowry (hamstring) and offensive lineman Dennis Kelly (back) are active. Both were listed questionable on Friday's injury report.

Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (concussion), safety Vernon Scott, outside linebacker La'Darius Hamilton and inside linebacker Isaiah McDuffie are inactive for the Packers.

It is the healthiest the Packers have been in weeks, with one glaring exception: Jordan Love will start at quarterback in place of Rodgers, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Love, the Packers' first-round pick in 2020, will get the first start of his career against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.