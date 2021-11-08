Green 19 podcast: Packers quarterback Jordan Love's performance in loss to Kansas City up for debate
Tom Silverstein
Packers News
Did the Packers' Jordan Love display anything that makes you think he could be their next franchise quarterback? Opinions differ as host Kassidy Hill and guests Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood break down the performance and weigh in with their take on how he did in the team's 13-7 loss.
