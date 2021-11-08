Fans get defensive with their best ratings in Green Bay Packers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

The ratings for quarterback Jordan Love, making his first NFL start, were about what you'd expect.

The ratings for the Green Bay Packers' special teams were about what you'd expect, too.

But let's focus instead on the Packers' defense, which played well in Sunday's 13-7 loss to Kansas City.

It held the Chiefs to 237 total yards and an average of 3.8 yards per play. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for only 166 yards, and Kansas City's runners had just a 3.1-yard average.

As a result, all of the defensive position groups rated highly with the roughly 1,400 people who voted in our postgame fan ratings. The linebackers got the highest average rating, 4.3 on a one-to-five scale, followed by the defensive line, at 4.2, and the defensive backs, at 3.9.

On the offensive side of the ball, only the running backs stood out in a good way. With Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon totaling 99 yards on 20 carries, almost a 5-yard average, they got a 3.7 rating.

The wide receivers were next, at 3.0. The offensive line, victimized by the Chiefs' frequent blitzes, got a 2.6.

Love, replacing the COVID-sidelined Aaron Rodgers, struggled more than his stats — 19-of-34, 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception — would suggest. Those struggles were reflected in the fans' 2.1 rating.

The fans assessed the coaches similarly, giving them a 2.5 score.

As for the special teams, they lost a ball on a punt return, giving the Chiefs possession at the Packers' 10, leading to a field goal late in the half. And the field-goal unit continued to have issues, as Mason Crosby missed a 40-yard attempt and had a 37-yarder blocked. They deservedly got a season-low 1.2 rating.

