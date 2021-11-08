Packers can expect to see Russell Wilson on Sunday after Seahawks clear him to return

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers’ game Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks is shaping up to be the return of two Pro Bowl quarterbacks. While the Packers anxiously await the news of starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers—now in COVID-19 protocols—Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has officially been cleared to return to action from a finger injury.

Wilson first shared the news himself with a video posted to his social media. Shortly thereafter, the Seahawks confirmed it with a statement from Wilson’s surgeon, Dr. Steve Shin. The doctor’s statement, through the club, said:

“On October 7, 2021, Russell Wilson sustained severe injuries to the middle finger of his right (throwing) hand during a game," Dr. Shin said in a statement. "He had immediate surgery the following day in the form of a repair of a fracture-dislocation of his proximal interphalangeal joint and an extensor tendon rupture (mallet finger).

“Although this was uncharted territory (I have never in my career seen such a severe injury to the throwing hand of an NFL quarterback), I have also never encountered a player so committed to his postoperative therapy and with so much conviction to return to the same, if not better, level of performance as he had pre-injury. I am absolutely amazed at his progress, so much so that I can now confidently clear him for full return to play without reservation.”

Early Monday afternoon, Wilson posted a video chronicling his recovery, alongside his wife Ciara. The video even included a shot of the longtime Seahawks quarterback warming up at Lambeau Field.

While the Seahawks haven’t officially named Wilson the starter for Sunday’s match against the Packers, it is presumed he will return to the field. In his absence, Seattle has turned to Geno Smith. The Seahawks (3-5) went 1-2 under Smith. He first stepped in for Wilson against the Los Angeles Rams.

Before the injury, Wilson had played in five games, going 90-125 (72%) for 1,196 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception.