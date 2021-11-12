Green 19 podcast: No OBJ, maybe Aaron Rodgers and definitely Russell Wilson as Packers face Seattle Seahawks Sunday

The Packers won't have Odell Beckham Jr. in the lineup this season, but they'll gladly accept that if it means quarterback Aaron Rodgers is healthy and cleared to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks and their now healthy leader, Russell Wilson. Host Kassidy Hill and guests Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood have the latest on what has been another eventful week in the Packers' 2021 season.

