Aaron Rodgers back in, David Bakhtiari remains out for Packers vs. Seahawks

GREEN BAY - Aaron Rodgers is officially active and will resume his place as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, ending his absence from the team because of COVID-19 after only one game.

Rodgers' availability Sunday at Lambeau Field was a foregone conclusion after the team activated him from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. The quarterback was on track to start by that time, pushing Jordan Love into the backup role.

The three-time MVP's conditioning will be interesting to track Sunday. Rodgers has not played since Oct. 25 at Arizona. In the meantime, he has overcome a serious illness without the protection of a vaccination.

Rodgers will face Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who is making his return Sunday from missing three games because of a finger injury.

The Packers' defense will have reinforcements against Wilson. Defensive lineman Kenny Clark (back) and rookie cornerback Eric Stokes (knee) are active, Clark after dropping out of last week's game with his injury. Stokes was injured in pregame at Kansas City, avoiding a fluky, serious injury. Both were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who was listed as doubtful, is inactive on the week the Packers activated him from the physically unable to perform list. Bakhtiari's return from a torn ACL will wait at least one more week.

The Packers also left receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (questionable, ankle), safety Vernon Scott, tight end Dominique Dafney (doubtful, hamstring) and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (doubtful, concussion) inactive.