Packers' defense decided at halftime to shoot for the shutout against Seahawks

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers' defense continued its stretch of dominance on Sunday, pitching a 17-0 shutout against the Seattle Seahawks.

It was the first shutout by the Packers' defense since defeating the Buffalo Bills 22-0 early in the 2018 season.

“It's so important to be able to win games in different fashions in this league and I thought our defense really carried the night,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of the defensive performance.

The Packers' defense held Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson—in his return from a three-week absence due to a finger injury—to 20-40 passing for 161 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Both interceptions came in the end zone.

The second interception, courtesy of Adrian Amos, led to a drive that took 6:11 off the clock, AJ Dillon’s second touchdown of the night and for all intents and purposes, ended the game.

At halftime, Amos said the defense realized it was on the verge of a shutout and made it its mission to keep it in the second half.

“We said that at halftime, that’s what we wanted to do,” Amos said of the shutout. “When it carried over to the fourth quarter, we’re looking over at the score, like ‘let’s keep this shutout.”

Over the past three games, this defense has held Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes and Wilson (a Rookie of the Year, league MVP and eight-time Pro-Bowler, respectively) to a grand total of 34 points. For that matter, between the three of them, there was only one touchdown pass.

BOX SCORE:Packers 17, Seahawks 0

RELATED:Silverstein: With Aaron Jones injury, Dillon a brilliant addition to Packers

RELATED: Dougherty: Aaron Rodgers helps Packers boost postseason positioning

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers relieved after a week of preparation unlike any other

RELATED: Packers take another step toward earning NFC's top seed

RELATED: Packers' defense dominant in 17-0 victory over Seahawks

RELATED: Packers take big injury hits with losses of Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary

The accomplishment comes not because of who they’re playing, according to Packers inside linebacker Krys Barnes, but who they’re playing alongside.

“I think we’re playing for each other at this point," Barnes said. "It doesn’t matter who we’re facing. Doesn’t matter who the opponent is, who the quarterback—it doesn’t matter. We’re going out there and just trying to play for each other.”

Added LaFleur, “I really like the culture we have on that side of the ball; guys playing for each other.”

For as dominant as the defense was versus Seattle, it came at a price. Linebackers Whitney Mercilus and Rashan Gary both exited the game with injuries; Mercilus with a biceps that he suffered trying to sack Wilson and Gary with an elbow.

LaFleur said after Sunday’s game that he had no initial report on the two injuries.

The Packers now prepare for the Minnesota Vikings with an ever-improving defense and what has become their mantra for the season: next man up.

Said Barnes, “It’s always tough when you lose somebody. But the next guy in’s gonna come up and fill that role the same way like whoever was in there.”