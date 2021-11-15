PACKERS

Green 19 podcast: Defense, AJ Dillon have Aaron Rodgers' back in Packers' shutout victory over Seattle Seahawks

Tom Silverstein
Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon (28) celebrates scoring his first of two rushing touchdowns with a Lambeau leap with Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Elgton Jenkins (74) during the second half of the 17-0 win at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Photo by Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

The story began as QB Aaron Rodgers' return from COVID-19, but by the end of the Packers' 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the defense and running back AJ Dillon had taken over as main characters. The PackerNews trio of Kassidy Hill, Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood break down the game as well as address key injuries, key plays and Rodgers' decision to conduct his post-game press conference on video.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

