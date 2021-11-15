Green 19 podcast: Defense, AJ Dillon have Aaron Rodgers' back in Packers' shutout victory over Seattle Seahawks

The story began as QB Aaron Rodgers' return from COVID-19, but by the end of the Packers' 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the defense and running back AJ Dillon had taken over as main characters. The PackerNews trio of Kassidy Hill, Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood break down the game as well as address key injuries, key plays and Rodgers' decision to conduct his post-game press conference on video.

