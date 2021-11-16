The Green Bay Packers' defense kept a zero on the scoreboard against the Seattle Seahawks — and got the highest score from fans

Shutouts are rare in today's NFL — there have only been four this season and there were only three all of last season.

So the Green Bay Packers' 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday was a big deal for the Packers' defense.

Fans thought so, too. The three defensive position groups got the top average scores from the 500 or so voters in our postgame fan ratings.

The defensive backs came out on top, with a 4.7 average rating on a one-to-five scale. They got interceptions from safety Adrian Amos and cornerback Kevin King, and helped hold Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to 161 passing yards.

The defensive linemen and the linebackers were next, at 4.4, getting three sacks and limiting Seattle to 75 rushing yards.

Among the offensive groups, the running backs got the best score, at 4.3, keyed largely by AJ Dillon's 66 rushing yards, 62 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The offensive line was next, at 3.6, as it allowed only one sack. The offense's struggle to move the ball at times was reflected in the receivers' 3.2 score and quarterback Aaron Rodgers' 3.0.

Fans generally liked the game plan, giving the coaches a 3.8, while recognizing the special teams' continued struggle with the lowest score — 2.6.

