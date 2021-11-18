Packers coach Matt LaFleur downplays David Bakhtiari missing third straight practice: 'It's part of the process'

GREEN BAY - The return of Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari remains on hold after he missed a third straight day of practice.

Bakhtiari, who is 10½ months past surgery to repair a torn ACL, was activated off the physically unable to perform list last Wednesday, but that was more a formality because if the Packers hadn't done it, he would not have been able to return this year.

Now on the 53-man roster, Bakhtiari had taken part in 11 practices – two of which were walk-throughs – since his PUP practice window opened Oct. 20. He missed his first practice Friday before the Seattle game and then missed Wednesday and Thursday.

Coach Matt LaFleur would not say whether Bakhtiari had a setback in his recovery, but he said that he and the medical staff are trying to make sure he’s physically able to handle the pounding of playing in a game.

“It’s day-to-day,” LaFleur said. “It's part of the process. He's coming off a major injury. And like I’ve said, we're trying to put him in the best possible position for when he does retur,n that he's good to go.”

Asked if there was any chance Bakhtiari wouldn’t be able to return this year, LaFleur said it’s too early to say.

"Shoot, that’s a long time from now,” LaFleur said of the end of the season. “Sure, the hope is he’s able to go at some point. And like I said, he’s day-to-day.”

It’s not uncommon for players coming back from major knee surgery to have swelling or soreness when they return to practice, but there are also players who need a full year off to recovery. The Packers have taken their time with bringing him back and offensive line coach Adam Stenavich even said this week that when Bakhtiari does return, they may limit him to a few series.

Last week, Bakhtiari was not completely ruled out of the Seattle game, even after not practicing Friday. He was listed as doubtful, which gave him a 25% chance of playing. The Packers will have to provide his status for the game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.

Also on Thursday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat out a second day of practice this week.

He is listed as having a toe injury, but it’s also possible the Packers are giving him extra time to recover from playing against Seattle. He was coming off a 10-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 and the only practice time he got was a walk-through Saturday.

Rodgers has only practiced once since playing in the Arizona game on Oct. 28. The following Monday, Nov. 1, he took part in an abbreviated practice LaFleur held after the team had the weekend off. Rodgers, who said Wednesday that he was definitely playing against the Vikings, has one more opportunity to practice with the team Friday.

The Packers might receive a boost this weekend from outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who appeared to suffer a serious elbow injury against Seattle. However, it was deemed a hyperextension and after taking part in a limited portion of practice Wednesday, Gary was in full pads Thursday practicing with a brace on his right elbow.

LaFleur said he hoped to get a better idea of whether Gary can play Sunday after watching him practice Thursday and Friday.

Others who did not practice were receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), running back Aaron Jones (knee), receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (veteran rest).