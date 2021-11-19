Green 19 podcast: It's Vikings week and QB Aaron Rodgers is on the sideline at practice as the rest of the team prepares for a big test
Tom Silverstein
Packers News
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is playing Sunday against Minnesota, but he missed the two biggest days of practice and PackersNews.com reporters Kassidy Hill, Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood look ahead at how that might effect the offense as well as discuss all the hottest topics surrounding the team.
