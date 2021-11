How to watch the Green Bay Packers' game Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings

Packers News

TEAMS: Green Bay Packers (8-2) at Minnesota Vikings (4-5).

WHEN: Noon Sunday.

WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

TV: Fox with Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Pam Oliver (reporter).

RADIO: AM-620 in Milwaukee, FM-101.1 in Green Bay; Packers Radio Network.

SERIES: Packers lead 63-55-3.

LINE: Packers by 1.

WEATHER: Domed stadium.

SURFACE: Act Global Artificial Turf.

COACHES: Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur (36-10) vs. Minnesota's Mike Zimmer (70-55-1).

NFL Live scoreboard, box scores

ROSTERS, STATS: Packers | Vikings