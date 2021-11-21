Aaron Rodgers leaves the game before halftime and Jordan Love takes the Packers' final snap of the first half

It looks like Aaron Rodgers just wanted to get a jumpstart on halftime.

He left the Packers' sideline late in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings and Jordan Love took the team's final snap.

Rodgers and the Packers had their best drive of the game when he connected with Josiah Deguara for a 25-yard touchdown to get within six, 16-10, late in the half.

But on the Vikings' next possession with about 30 seconds left in the half, Rodgers went into the tunnel. The Packers got the ball back very quickly with 10 seconds left.

But Rodgers stayed in the tunnel with an athletic trainer.

Rodgers said afterward he left early because he wanted to get started on treatment for a toe injury that he described as being "worse than turf toe." Rodgers said he hopes the Packers' bye week coming after next Sunday's game against the Rams will give the toe time to heal.

Rodgers finished the first half 13 of 22 for 188 yards and a touchdown.

He came out for the second half and led the Packers on a touchdown drive — including a first-down run — after the Vikings scored a TD.

Rodgers has been battling the toe injury and just returned to practice Friday. He said the toe could limit what he can do in practice.

The three-time NFL MVP had also recently returned after having a bout with COVID-19.

He was out with COVID-19 for the mandatory 10 days for unvaccinated players earlier this month and missed one game — the team's Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Nov. 7.

He played in the team's 17-0 win last week over Seattle Nov. 14.

