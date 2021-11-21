Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins suffers injury and was taken to the locker room on a cart

Injuries have decimated the Green Bay Packers this season and the offensive line hasn't been spared.

Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins went down in the fourth quarter on a drive in which the Packers would take the lead, 24-23.

It appeared to be a non-contact injury. He was taken to the back on a cart.

The Packers announced he was questionable to return, then ruled him out.

Jenkins missed three games earlier this season (Weeks 3-5) with an ankle injury.

The Packers have been without All Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari all season as he recovers from a torn ACL late last season.

