Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins suffers injury and was taken to the locker room on a cart

Elgton Jenkins suffered an injury and was carted off during Sunday's game.

Injuries have decimated the Green Bay Packers this season and the offensive line hasn't been spared.

Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins went down in the fourth quarter on a drive in which the Packers would take the lead, 24-23. 

It appeared to be a non-contact injury. He was taken to the back on a cart.

The Packers announced he was questionable to return, then ruled him out.

Jenkins missed three games earlier this season (Weeks 3-5) with an ankle injury. 

The Packers have been without All Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari all season as he recovers from a torn ACL late last season.

