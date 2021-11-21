Rashan Gary, Allen Lazard inactive for Packers at Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS - Rashan Gary did what he could to play this week, but ultimately the Green Bay Packers outside linebacker's hyperextended elbow could not heal in time for him to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Gary is inactive despite practicing throughout the week. He wore a bulky brace over his right elbow, protection that restricted the movement in his right arm. It's possible the Packers want to wait a week for Gary to wear a less restrictive brace.

Without Gary, the Packers are down to three outside linebackers: Preston Smith, Jonathan Garvin and Tipa Galeai. Oren Burks might also get snaps on the edge.

Aaron Rodgers is playing Sunday afternoon, but he'll be without three of his most important offensive players.

Running back Aaron Jones is inactive a week after tearing his MCL against the Seattle Seahawks. So is left tackle David Bakhtiari, whose return from a torn ACL hit a snag after not practicing this past week.

Receiver Allen Lazard is also inactive after being listed doubtful with a shoulder injury.

Receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen), safety Vernon Scott and defensive lineman Jack Heflin are also inactive. Taylor has been the team's kickoff returner, replacing Kylin Hill after the rookie tailback was lost for the season in Arizona with a torn ACL.