Green 19 podcast: As injuries mounted and defense wilted, the Packers offense nearly saved the day in loss to Minnesota Vikings

Tom Silverstein
Packers News
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) ourtruns Minnesota Vikings safety Xavier Woods (23) while enroute to a 75-yard touchdown reception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, November 21, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 34-31.

The Packers played much better on offense, but their defense failed them in key moments and the injury bug continued with LT Elgton Jenkins the latest to fall. PackersNews reporters Kassidy Hill, Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood report from USBank Stadium on why the Packers lost and where they go from here.

