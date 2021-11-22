PACKERS

Fans flip the script in rating the Green Bay Packers in their loss to the Minnesota Vikings

Larry Gallup
Packers News
Consider this script flipped.

In the Green Bay Packers' last two games — a 13-7 Aaron Rodgers-less loss to Kansas City followed by a 17-0 victory over Seattle — the defense got the highest average scores in our postgame fan ratings.

But in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the offense was back on top.

The wide receivers and tight ends got the highest average score, 3.8, on a one-to-five scale from about 1,300 voters.

Three receivers — Davante Adams with two, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Josiah Deguara with one each — had touchdown catches from Rodgers, who had the second-highest score, at 3.7.

The running backs were next, at 3.2, followed by the linemen — defensive linemen at 3.0 and offensive linemen at 2.9.

The linemen were the only defensive position group with at least a 3.0 score. The linebackers got a 2.8 and the defensive backs — who were lit up by Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson's eight catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns — got the lowest score, 2.0.

Voters weren't impressed with the coaches either, giving them a 2.8. Special teams, plagued by another missed field goal, got another low score — 2.1.

