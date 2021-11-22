Fans flip the script in rating the Green Bay Packers in their loss to the Minnesota Vikings

Consider this script flipped.

In the Green Bay Packers' last two games — a 13-7 Aaron Rodgers-less loss to Kansas City followed by a 17-0 victory over Seattle — the defense got the highest average scores in our postgame fan ratings.

But in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the offense was back on top.

The wide receivers and tight ends got the highest average score, 3.8, on a one-to-five scale from about 1,300 voters.

Three receivers — Davante Adams with two, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Josiah Deguara with one each — had touchdown catches from Rodgers, who had the second-highest score, at 3.7.

The running backs were next, at 3.2, followed by the linemen — defensive linemen at 3.0 and offensive linemen at 2.9.

The linemen were the only defensive position group with at least a 3.0 score. The linebackers got a 2.8 and the defensive backs — who were lit up by Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson's eight catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns — got the lowest score, 2.0.

Voters weren't impressed with the coaches either, giving them a 2.8. Special teams, plagued by another missed field goal, got another low score — 2.1.

