Report: Packers lose versatile lineman Elgton Jenkins for season to torn ACL

Packers News

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers' fears regarding the injury to left tackle Elgton Jenkins have been confirmed.

An MRI confirmed Monday that Jenkins will be sidelined for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, ESPN reported.

Jenkins had been playing left tackle in place of David Bakhtiari, who is trying to return from an ACL injury he suffered late in the 2000 season.

Jenkins crumpled to the ground while pass blocking Sunday against Minnesota with an apparent non-contact injury. He had trouble putting weight on the knee walking off the field and was carted to the locker room after a quick examination.

With Jenkins out for the season, the Packers may have to rely on third-string left tackle Yosh Nijman the rest of the season.