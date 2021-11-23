Report: Packers hoping David Bakhtiari can play in December after having arthroscopic knee surgery

Packers News

GREEN BAY - Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari recently underwent arthroscopic surgery on the knee that was reconstructed in January, the NFL Network reported Tuesday.

The Packers hope the clean-up operation will enable Bakhtiari's knee to keep improving and allow him to play after the team's bye week in December.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Bakhtiari already had been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Bakhtiari had been missing from recent Packers practices despite having been activated from the injured list earlier this month.

Green Bay is shorthanded at left tackle after Elgton Jenkins suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday's 34-31 loss at Minnesota.