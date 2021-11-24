PACKERS

Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 12 predictions

Packers News
View Comments
Tom Silverstein

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.

THURSDAY

CHICAGO AT DETROIT

Bears by 3½.

Straight up – Lions. Against the spread – Lions.

LAS VEGAS AT DALLAS

Cowboys by 7½.

Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.

BUFFALO AT NEW ORLEANS

Bills by 5½.

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Saints.

Check back Friday for Sunday and Monday games.

View Comments