How to watch the Green Bay Packers' game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams

Tom Silverstein
Packers News
TEAMS: Green Bay Packers (8-3) vs. Los Angeles Rams (7-3).

WHEN: 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

WHERE: Lambeau Field.

TV: Fox with Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Eric Andrews (reporter), Tom Rinaldi (reporter). 

RADIO: AM-620 in Milwaukee, FM-101.1 in Green Bay; Packers Radio Network.

SERIES: Packers and Rams tied at 47-47-2.

LINE: Packers by 1½.

WEATHER: Partly cloudy, high of 36.

SURFACE: SIS Grass.

COACHES: Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur (36-11) vs. the Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay (53-27).

