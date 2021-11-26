How to watch the Green Bay Packers' game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams
Tom Silverstein
Packers News
TEAMS: Green Bay Packers (8-3) vs. Los Angeles Rams (7-3).
WHEN: 3:25 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Lambeau Field.
TV: Fox with Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Eric Andrews (reporter), Tom Rinaldi (reporter).
RADIO: AM-620 in Milwaukee, FM-101.1 in Green Bay; Packers Radio Network.
SERIES: Packers and Rams tied at 47-47-2.
LINE: Packers by 1½.
WEATHER: Partly cloudy, high of 36.
SURFACE: SIS Grass.
COACHES: Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur (36-11) vs. the Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay (53-27).
NFL Live scoreboard, box scores