Green 19 podcast: Los Angeles Rams standing in way of Green Bay Packers' much-needed bye week

The Green Bay Packers are a week away from a bye they desperately need given a long list of injuries, but first they must defend home turf against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. Do the Packers have enough to knock off the 7-3 Rams before getting a break? PackersNews reporters Kassidy Hill, Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood assess where the Packers stand going into this important game.

