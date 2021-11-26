PACKERS

Green 19 podcast: Los Angeles Rams standing in way of Green Bay Packers' much-needed bye week

Tom Silverstein
Packers News
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) is down after sacked by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary (52) during the 3rd quarter of the Green Bay Packers 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

The Green Bay Packers are a week away from a bye they desperately need given a long list of injuries, but first they must defend home turf against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. Do the Packers have enough to knock off the 7-3 Rams before getting a break? PackersNews reporters Kassidy Hill, Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood assess where the Packers stand going into this important game.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

